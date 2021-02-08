Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sony in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNE. UBS Group downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE SNE opened at $116.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sony by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sony by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

