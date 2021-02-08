OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Tops $2.56 on Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded flat against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00005565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00051610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00175046 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00063814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00194624 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00061107 BTC.

OptionRoom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

