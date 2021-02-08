OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $2.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.42.

OGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:OGI traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.30. 54,486,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,970,771. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $765.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.30.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

