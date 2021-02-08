Origin Sport Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Sport has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $748,490.24 and approximately $1.96 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00189261 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

