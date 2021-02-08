Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$30,728.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total transaction of C$30,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,553,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,857,520.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total transaction of C$31,042.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total transaction of C$9,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total transaction of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$15,100.00.

OCO stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.58 million and a PE ratio of -925.00. Oroco Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.28.

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Company Profile

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

