Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX stock opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $809.71 million, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.52. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.