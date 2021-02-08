Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Lowered by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,248,000 after purchasing an additional 176,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,803,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

