Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Owens Corning worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 426,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,296,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE:OC opened at $82.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Owens Corning declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OC. Benchmark upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.