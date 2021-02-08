PAC Global Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $67,763.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,041,833,478 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

