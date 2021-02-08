Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 6.7%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price shot up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.65. 3,596,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,980,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $3,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,394.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,242,750 shares of company stock worth $72,689,910. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 256.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

