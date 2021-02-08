PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

