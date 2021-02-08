Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $419.00 to $460.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $390.76 and last traded at $388.09, with a volume of 3306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $379.85.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PANW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.76.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

