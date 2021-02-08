Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $6.77. Panbela Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,021 shares changing hands.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.