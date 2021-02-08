Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $162.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.81.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.