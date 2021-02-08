Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,585.35.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,918.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,987.56 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $422.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,773.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,373.47.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

