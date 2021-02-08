Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,103,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock opened at $279.47 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $293.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total transaction of $529,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock worth $1,795,427. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

