Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

ESS opened at $258.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

