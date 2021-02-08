Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

