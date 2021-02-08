Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after purchasing an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,538,000 after acquiring an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $617.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.27. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.