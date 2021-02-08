Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

PARXF stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. Parex Resources has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2.7 million gross acres. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198.423 million barrels of oil equivalent.

