Parthenon LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 318,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,013,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 58,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $63.26. 50,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,300,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

