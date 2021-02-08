Parthenon LLC Buys 644 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 7,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,660 shares of company stock worth $4,069,206. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.