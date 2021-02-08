Parthenon LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.09. 26,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,591,833. The stock has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.