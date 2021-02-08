Parthenon LLC Sells 110 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.8% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,574,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $630,748,000 after purchasing an additional 139,236 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 6.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,848,000 after buying an additional 136,440 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,299,000 after buying an additional 146,039 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 24,921.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stryker by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,447,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $354,664,000 after buying an additional 107,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.00.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.36. 2,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,117. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

