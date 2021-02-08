Parthenon LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Parthenon LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,766,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,827,000 after acquiring an additional 59,689 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased 70,800 shares of company stock valued at $296,324 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

