PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,008. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market cap of $166.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

