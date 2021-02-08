PAX Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,160,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after purchasing an additional 66,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,864,000 after purchasing an additional 111,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,936 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45.

