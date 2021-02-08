PAX Financial Group LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 72.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after buying an additional 60,477 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,987. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

