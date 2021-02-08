PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 84,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,748,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,004,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,462,000 after buying an additional 50,761 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.95. 16,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,300. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

