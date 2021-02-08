PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.