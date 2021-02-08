PAX Financial Group LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,252 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 510,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $60.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,367,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,356,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

