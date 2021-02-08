Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.71. 1,078,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 53,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $4,972,211.53. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,334 shares of company stock worth $21,624,161. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

