PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $276.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The company has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

