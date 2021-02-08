PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.55. The firm has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

