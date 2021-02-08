PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Citigroup

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $291.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.55. PayPal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

