PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $315.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

