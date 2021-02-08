Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises 1.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 69.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 171,596 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 424,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,329.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $57.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $58.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.