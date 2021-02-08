Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.46 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

