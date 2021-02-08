Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. iShares MSCI Finland ETF makes up about 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a 12 month low of $34.51 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

