Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $151.80 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $149.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

