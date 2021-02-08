Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Pegasystems posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $147.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -172.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,741,597.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

