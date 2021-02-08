PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $85.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

PFSI opened at $64.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day moving average of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $55,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $444,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,215 shares of company stock worth $12,191,833. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

