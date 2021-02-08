Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives $53.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,676,000 after purchasing an additional 383,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.