Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.73

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.73 and last traded at $61.83, with a volume of 3881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,375,930 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Perficient by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 237,193 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Perficient by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

