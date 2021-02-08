Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 218,347 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 385,878 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 135,400 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of PFGC opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

