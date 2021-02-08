Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after purchasing an additional 478,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.43.

NYSE:HRC opened at $100.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

