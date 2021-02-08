Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

