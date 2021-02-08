Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 409 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,712,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,919,000 after buying an additional 1,036,430 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,892,000 after buying an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,521,000 after buying an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,673,000 after buying an additional 341,444 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $85.71 on Monday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 140.51 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

