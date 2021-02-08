Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $37,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $53.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $544,146.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

