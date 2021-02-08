Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 113.6% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 865.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84.

